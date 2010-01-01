Recall Summary





Brand Name, Model of Affected Product: Kidde Dual Sensor (Photoelectric and Ionization) Smoke Alarms – Models PI2010 and PI9010





Hazard: A yellow protective cap in limited instances may have been left on one of the two smoke sensors in affected products during the manufacturing process, which could compromise the smoke alarms’ ability to detect smoke.





Remedy: Replace affected smoke alarms that contain the yellow protective cap.





To review the full CPSC press release, click here.

Review the below Identification Guide to help determine if you have an affected smoke alarm.

If your unit is affected, please continue and register for a replacement.